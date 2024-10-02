Music & Musicians

‘Life Is a Highway': Rascal Flatts coming ‘Back to Life' for 2025 Pa. concert

Tickets to see Rascal Flatts Life Is a Highway Tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 2025, go on sale Oct. 4, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Life Is a Highway" for Rascal Flatts and that highway is bringing the reunited country rock band to the Lehigh Valley next year.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney are embarking on the Life Is a Highway Tour to celebrate 25 years of music. Grab your cowboy hat and boots because fellow country stars Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane are set to open the show "Thicc as Thieves."

Included in the 21 concert dates announced is an "Easy" stop at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on March 15, 2025.

'Why Wait' so long for a 'Rewind' to 'Bless the Broken Road' with their music?

Well they came "Back to Life" after things "Changed" for the Grand Ole Opry members.

“In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years," the band said in a news release announcing the tour. "To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we’ve been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we’re ready to get out on the road again."

Well for fans, "My Wish" is coming true.

"It’s hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much."

Tickets are 'Yours If You Want It'. Here's when they go on sale

Rascal Flatts fans will be "Prayin' for Daylight" on Oct. 4 when tickets to the Allentown show go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.

Want more of a VIP experience? VIP packages are also being offered that include VIP lounge access, parking, front row seats, an autographed tour poster and more. The VIP tickets also go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

