Philadelphia

Popular Center City bar transforms for St. Patrick's Day

By Cherise Lynch

Cody Aldrich

St. Patrick's Day is still a few days away but the party is getting started at one Center City Bar.

Following sold-out runs for White Elephant at Christmas and Pink Elephant for Valentine's, Craft Concepts Group transformed the bar located at 1500 Locust into a new seasonal pop-up and they are calling it Green Elephant.

This pop-up blends the spirit of St. Patrick's Day and the start of spring season.

The ambiance is nothing short of magical with a giant tree installation with luminaries, a ten-foot-long rainbow, an eight-foot-long four-leafed clover and a six-foot-tall St. Patrick's leprechaun hat.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For food and drink you can try Irish beers poured on draft, St. Patrick's themed cocktails, fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage eggrolls, Yuengling beer battered pickle chips and a Guinness smashburger.

Cody Aldrich
Cody Aldrich

Green Elephant is open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Scene

Philadelphia Flower Show

‘United by Flowers': The Philadelphia Flower Show is in full bloom for the 195th year

Food & Drink

Jump into these deals and freebies for leap day 2024

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaTHE SCENESt. Patrick's Day
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us