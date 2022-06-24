Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?

Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.

Linvilla Orchards - Media, Pennsylvania

Linvilla Orchards offers a multitude of different pick-your-own produce experiences in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You can pick blueberries, raspberries, sour pie cherries, yellow peaches, and even sunflowers if you're in the mood to make a bouquet for yourself.

The picking schedule will continue to evolve throughout the summer.

See here for details and to get tickets.

Grim's Orchard - Breinigsville, Pennsylvania

If you're near the Lehigh Valley area, check out Grim's Orchard in Lehigh County.

No reservations are required for their pick-your-own experiences. Depending on the season, you can pick strawberries, peas, cherries, apples and pumpkins.

Check their website for which fruits and vegetables are ripe and ready to be picked.

Johnson's Corner Farm - Medford, New Jersey

Head to Medford, Burlington County, to check out Johnson's Corner Farm for plenty of pick-your-own opportunities.

The availability for which type of produce changes daily, but you'll be able to find chances to pick blueberries, string beans, zucchini, tomatoes, potatoes, peaches, sweet corn, and sunflowers and zinnias. Reserve tickets here.

Stiles Farm and Nursery - Cape May, New Jersey

If you're down at Cape May for the summer, check out Stiles Farm and Nursery.

You can pick-your-own fresh blueberries, raspberries and blackberries this summer depending on availability. Check their Facebook page to see what's ripe.

Bonacorsi Family Farm - Hunterdon County, New Jersey

Take a drive to Hunterdon County. Bonacorsi Family Farm has opportunities for you and the family to get out and pick some berries.

Check here for information and hours for picking the remainder of the strawberries, as well as the blueberries, which are projected to be ready for picking the last week of June. If you work during the day, don't sweat - the farm offers twilight pick hours for you to go grab some berries after work.

Mood's Farm Market - Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Mood's Farm Market in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, offers a wide variety of produce you can pick on your own.

You'll find a full schedule of when each item will be available for when you're heading out to pick here. Right now you can find pie cherries, raspberries and blueberries in the fields to take home with you.

Fifer's Orchards - Camden Wyoming, Delaware

For the Delawareans, you can check out Fifer's Orchard in Kent County.

The U-Pick blueberry experience is open now. If you already have plenty of fruit at home but still want to get involved in a pick-your-own experience, you can take part in U-Pick flowers and pick some zinnias or sunflowers.

Bennett Orchards - Frankford, Delaware

Head to Bennett Orchards in Frankford, Sussex County for another opportunity in the 302 to pick some produce.

Bennett Orchards offers pick-your-own peaches and blueberries. The peach season typically begins in early July, and the blueberries are ripe and in season from now until mid-to-late July.

Now, as to the tasty recipes you use for preparing what you pick. That's up to you.