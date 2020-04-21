Philly’s “Swab Squad” Nurses Get a Surprise from Ellen

Philly's "Swab Squad" is getting some much-deserved recognition from Ellen DeGeneres and some famous friends.

The nurses at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital staffed the first drive-thru testing site in the city for COVID-19. They've tested more than 2,000 people, which is a huge, but stressful, accomplishment.

"It's very scary," said Joanne, a critical care nurse at the hospital. "We go out, we don't know which patients are positive which aren't, they are coughing in our faces. We are trying to stay safe, but on the other hand, we are nurses. we're here to inform our anxious patients, let them know what to do."

So this group transformed some of that stress into dance, performing Ciara's "Level Up" dance on TikTok. They like to listen to the song in the morning to get pysched for the day, the site's supervisor told Ellen.

Ciara liked it too, and shared their dance on Instagram.

So, in classic Ellen style, she arranged a little surprise. You can see it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today at 3 p.m. on NBC10 or on EllenTube here.

Warning ... you may need some tissues.