Philadelphia's robust food and restaurant scene came up big at what's basically the Oscars of the restaurant industry.

The James Beard Foundation, on Monday, announced the winners of its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards during a ceremony in Chicago.

Philly chefs earn top honors at 2023 James Beard Awards

As one who eats in Philly can expect, the City of Brotherly Love was well represented in a numbers of categories as nominees and came up with big wins -- including in two of the most prestigious categories.

National award winners:

Outstanding restaurant: Friday Saturday Sunday near Rittenhouse Square

Outstanding Restaurateur: Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street, and others) in Philadelphia

High Street marked the win on Instagram with a photo of Yin holding her medal surrounded by others holding champagne bottles.

"Your kindness, moxie and community-driven heart inspire us everyday," the post said.

Philly chef is top in the Mid-Atlantic region

A trio of Philadelphia chefs -- Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi in Queen Village, Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina in Kensington and Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya in Fishtown -- battled it out for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region, which covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Kalaya's Suntaranon won the Mid-Atlantic honor. The Fishtown restaurant posted the winning moment on its Instagram page.

What Are the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards?

The James Beard Awards, is considered among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognizing exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries.

"Congratulations to the exceptional winners of this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—whose incredible achievements and dedication to culinary excellence have left an indelible mark on our industry," James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said. “As we celebrate, it's important to acknowledge the significant work that these accomplished restaurants and chefs have done to push American food culture forward—using their immense creativity, passion, and talent to create extraordinary experiences on behalf of others. Thanks to them, our food future is bright, indeed.”