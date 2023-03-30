Check Out the Philly Chefs and Restaurants Nominated for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Philadelphia's robust food and restaurant scene is well represented in the new list of nominees for what's basically the Oscars of the restaurant industry.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation revealed its list of restaurants and chefs being honored at the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Philly Chefs Well Represented Among James Beard Award Nominees

As one who eats in Philly can expect, the City of Brotherly Love was well represented in a numbers of categories.

For the national awards:

Outstanding restaurant: Friday Saturday Sunday near Rittenhouse Square

Outstanding Restaurateur: Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street, and others) in Philadelphia

Emerging chef: Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club near Rittenhouse Square

A trio of Philadelphia chefs will be battling it out for Best Chef in the Mid Atlantic region, which covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi in Queen Village.

Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina in Kensington

Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya in Fishtown

It looks like you have some tables to reserve!

When Are the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards?

The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Chicago. The Restaurant and Chef Awards will be livestreamed on Eater beginning at 5:30 P.M. CT on Monday, June 5.

“The James Beard Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional culinary talent, as well as all those doing incredible work on behalf of our communities and wider food system.,” James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said. “We congratulate all those recognized today and look forward to celebrating them at another exciting Awards Weekend in Chicago this June.”

The James Beard Awards, is considered among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognizing exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries.