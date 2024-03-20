on stage

‘The General' scoop on Philly Orchestra playing concerts with Beck, Dispatch

Dispatch will join The Philadelphia Orchestra on The Mann Center for the Performing Arts' stage on June 22. Beck will play with the Philly Orchestra on July 25

By Dan Stamm

You will be screaming "Out Loud" this summer as The Mann Center becomes "Where It's At" for orchestral rock in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Alternative rock icon Beck and indie/roots favorites Dispatch will take the Mann Center for the Preforming Arts stage backed by The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2024.

Here are details on getting tickets to both "Super Cool" musical experiences:

Dispatch on a 'Mission' to go classical at The Mann in June

Dispatch will join The Philadelphia Orchestra on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the TD Pavilion at the Mann, concert organizers announced earlier this month.

"Here We Go!" Tickets to Dispatch's show went on sale to "The General" public on Tuesday, March 19. Including Ticketmaster fees, lawn seats start at just under $55 each and tickets under cover start at about $65.

'Wow'! Grammy-winner Beck to play classic(al) hits like 'Devils Haircut'

The 'Colors' of Beck will join The Philadelphia Orchestra at TD Pavilion at the Mann on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Feeling like a "Loser" that you don't have a presale code to one of only a handful of orchestral shows Beck will be doing? Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster's website. The lowest price listed on Ticketmaster is $48 for lawn seats, before fees.

