Parks on Tap, Philadelphia's traveling beer garden returns. Here's the full 2024 schedule

Do you like beer, outdoor spaces and great vibes? Well, you're in luck. Philadelphia's "Parks on Tap" program is returning for its seventh year.

The traveling beer garden will make 26 stops at 19 of the city's beautiful parks all summer long.

This year’s program kicks off on April 18 at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park and runs every weekend through September 29.

Event organizers said that over the years, more than 200,000 people have attended, and more than one million dollars have been raised for Philadelphia parks.

Parks on Tap Schedule for 2024:

April 17-April 21: Azalea Garden, Fairmount

April 24-April 28: Columbus Square Park, South Philadelphia

May 1-May 5: Matthias Baldwin Park, Spring Garden

May 8-May 12: Schuylkill Banks, Center City

May 15-May 19: Dickinson Square Park, South Philadelphia

May 22-May 27 (Memorial Day Weekend): Clark Park, West Philadelphia

May 29-June 2: Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown

June 5-June 9: Pastorius Park, Chestnut Hill

June 12-16: Belmont Plateau, West Philadelphia

June 19-23: Lemon Hill, Fairmount

June 26-June 30: Pretzel Park, Manayunk

July 3-July 7 (July 4th Weekend): Shofuso Japanese House, West Philadelphia

July 10-July 14: McMichael Park, East Falls

July 17-July 21: Campbell Square, Port Richmond

July 24-July 28: Historic Rittenhouse Town, West Mount Airy

July 31-August 4: Gorgas, Roxborough

August 7-August 11: Clark Park, West Philadelphia

August 14-August 18: Dickinson Square Park, South Philadelphia

August 21-August 25: Discovery Center, Strawberry Mansion

August 28-September 2 (Labor Day Weekend): Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown

September 4-September 8: Schuylkill Banks, Center City

September 11-September 15: Spring Gardens, Spring Garden

September 18-September 22: Matthias Baldwin Park, Spring Garden

September 25-September 29: Strawberry Mansion Bridge, Strawberry Mansion

Rain dates are October 2-6 and October 9-13