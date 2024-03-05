This could wind up being one supercharged pub crawl.

Those looking to enjoy discounted espresso martinis to celebrate "National Espresso Martini Day" can visit 14 award-winning restaurants and bars in and around Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood on Saturday, March 16, for the first-ever Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl,

The coffee-flavored drinks will be flowing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Espresso martinis will be specially priced for $8, $10 or $12 -- and coffee lovers can pair their drink with at least one espresso- or coffee-infused dish.

Restaurants and bars participating in the event include Philadelphia staples like:

It doesn't stop there. Espresso martini-themed cupcakes and cookies will also be offered at Madison K Cookies, and The C-Room Nails and Spa will offer their signature coffee-infused manicure and pedicure treatments in everything from Milk and Honey Latte to Espresso to Americano and more.

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District claims that neighborhood has become one of Philadelphia's fastest growing. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many new restaurants, cafés, bars and coffee shops have emerged, with dozens more expected to open in the coming months.

Northern Liberties' food scene has drawn increased praise and attention, and the neighborhood has also become a hotspot for espresso martinis, according to the neighborhood district. Almost every restaurant and bar serves the martini, with many restaurants offering their own twist on the iconic alcoholic beverage.