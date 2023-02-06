Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin's contract with the Philadelphia Orchestra was extended on Sunday through 2030, and his title was upgraded to music and artistic director.

"We look forward to the continuation of the extraordinary partnership of Yannick & The Philadelphia Orchestra for many years to come," the Philadelphia Orchestra said in a tweet.

The news came on the same day that Nézet-Séguin claimed two Grammys -- “Best Opera Recording” for the Metropolitan Opera's recording of "Fire Shut Up in my Bones" and “Best Classical Solo Vocal Album” for "Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene" with Renee Fleming, the Philadelphia Orchestra tweeted.

The 47-year-old Canadian was hired in 2010 as music director starting with the 2012-13 season. He was given a five-year extension in 2015 through 2021-22 that was extended a year later through 2025-26. At the time, he agreed to become the Metropolitan Opera's music director, a role he still holds.

Nézet-Séguin has hired 23 musicians as the Philadelphia Orchestra's music director. The orchestra is known for the lengthy director terms of Leopold Stokowski, Eugene Ormandy and Riccardo Muti.