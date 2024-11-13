What to Know Nearly two decades ago, My Chemical Romance released their career-defining rock opera, “The Black Parade.” It cemented their shift from mainstays of the emo scene to mainstream recognition.

In 2025, fans will get to experience the 2006 album once again as the New Jersey rockers embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade” in full.

The tour kicks off July 11 in Seattle, concluding on Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. It hits San Francisco; Los Angeles; Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Toronto; Chicago and Boston.

Looking for tickets? Read on.

My Chemical Romance fans need not be "Disenchanted" any more as the New Jersey-rooted band is ready to return to "The Black Parade" this summer on a stadium tour that has Gerard Way and the guys marching into Philadelphia.

Nearly two decades ago, MCR released their career-defining rock opera, “The Black Parade,” cementing their shift from mainstays of the emo scene to mainstream recognition and becoming one of the most inventive bands of the 21st century.

In 2025, fans will get to experience the 2006 album once again: The band will embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade” in full, on the heels of their headlining performance last month at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival.

Oh, 'Mama'! Where will My Chemical Romance be rocking in 2025?

The tour, announced Tuesday, kicks off July 11 in Seattle, concluding on Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. It hits San Francisco; Los Angeles; Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Toronto; Chicago and Boston. What, no stop in "Helena?"

Each date will feature a different opener, from veterans like Alice Cooper, Violent Femmes and Devo to alternative rock contemporaries like Death Cab for Cutie, Evanescence and Thursday as well as newer talent, like 100 Gecs and Wallows.

My Chemical Romance formed in New Jersey in 2001 and released four studio albums across their career, first breaking through with 2004's “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” They announced their breakup in 2013; a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled “May Death Never Stop You.” In 2019, they announced a reunion, later revealing they'd privately reunited two years earlier.

A reunion tour was scheduled for 2020, rescheduled for the pandemic, and postponed until 2022. That year, they released their first new song since 2014: “The Foundations of Decay.”

When will My Chemical Romance be having fans screaming 'I'm Not Okay' in Philly in 2025?

MCR will hit the Citizens Bank Park stage in South Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. Good thing "School's Out" at that time because rock legend Alice Cooper will open the show at the Phillies' ballpark.

How can 'Teenagers' of all ages can get tickets to Philly concert?

Strangely enough, there are no presales being promoted for the MCR ticket drop. So, "Give 'em Hell Kid" in trying to score the best seats.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Note, there is a six ticket limit for your own "Umbrella Academy."