Short on Halloween candy? M&M's unleashing Rescue Squad booths to deliver to you

Short candy on Halloween? M&M's looks to come to the rescue.

The candy company has teamed up with Philadelphia-based GoPuff to "deliver free M&M’S straight to your door." They call it the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad.

So called M&M's Halloween Rescue BOOths will be deployed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Westfield, New Jersey, on Oct. 31, 2024. The Philly pop-up will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The booths will respond to the S.O.S. - "Summoning Spooky Sweets."

"Don’t let the nightmare of empty bowls haunt you," M&M's says. "From terrifying trick-or-treaters, to your spooktacular Halloween bash, to your fright-filled movie marathons, The Rescue Squad’s got your back this Treat Season!"

If you spot one of the colorful booths, pick up the phone to get GoPuff's rescue squad headed your way as they will deliver a Mars candy bar in about 30 minutes.

Happy Halloween.