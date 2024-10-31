Halloween

Short on Halloween candy? M&M's unleashing Rescue Squad booths to deliver to you

M&M's Halloween Rescue BOOths will be appearing on Oct. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia and Westfield, NJ

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Short candy on Halloween? M&M's looks to come to the rescue.

The candy company has teamed up with Philadelphia-based GoPuff to "deliver free M&M’S straight to your door." They call it the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

So called M&M's Halloween Rescue BOOths will be deployed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Westfield, New Jersey, on Oct. 31, 2024. The Philly pop-up will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween 7 hours ago

The breakfast club: NBC10 Morning News folks reveal Halloween costumes

Halloween 7 hours ago

Why exactly do we celebrate Halloween?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The booths will respond to the S.O.S. - "Summoning Spooky Sweets."

"Don’t let the nightmare of empty bowls haunt you," M&M's says. "From terrifying trick-or-treaters, to your spooktacular Halloween bash, to your fright-filled movie marathons, The Rescue Squad’s got your back this Treat Season!"

If you spot one of the colorful booths, pick up the phone to get GoPuff's rescue squad headed your way as they will deliver a Mars candy bar in about 30 minutes.

Happy Halloween.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenFood & Drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us