Halloween is here and will it be a trick-or-treat for the NBC10 Mornings News team? Let's stop waffling and let the reveal happen.
Keith Jones, Erin Coleman, Bill Henley, Matt DeLucia and the rest of the crew unveiled their costumes around 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2024.
The them was breakfast.
Matt was a waffle, Keith dressed as bacon, Erin was a sunnyside-up egg and Bill was a tall stack of pancakes.
Meanwhile, Neil Fischer -- dressed as coffee -- and Brenna Weick -- dressed as a barista -- were tasked with walking through the Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk.
Brenna led the way as her and Neil got scares as they walked through the spooky attraction.
For the rest of you getting dressed up tonight, the trick-or-treat forecast has highs around 70. Enjoy.
