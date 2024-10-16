Matt Tries That

Get spooked with Matt Tries That: Halloween Edition

Scary stuff: NBC10's Matt DeLucia takes on some of the jobs that make the Halloween season... spooktacular.

By Matt DeLucia

How scared is Matt DeLucia to try that this Halloween season?

Watch as Matt gets a lesson on carving pumpkins, driving a hayride and even learning to scare people while in full make-up at a haunted house.

BE WARNED: The terrifying ordeal might give you chills.

First up, jack-o'-lantern carving.

Check back in the days leading up to Halloween for these Matt Tries That episodes:

  • Hayride driver/pumpkin wrangler
  • Haunted house scare actor
  • Spooky bartender
  • Halloween cookie making

This article tagged under:

Matt Tries ThatMatt DeLuciaHalloween
