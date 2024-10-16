Get spooked with Matt Tries That: Halloween Edition

How scared is Matt DeLucia to try that this Halloween season?

Watch as Matt gets a lesson on carving pumpkins, driving a hayride and even learning to scare people while in full make-up at a haunted house.

BE WARNED: The terrifying ordeal might give you chills.

First up, jack-o'-lantern carving.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Check back in the days leading up to Halloween for these Matt Tries That episodes: