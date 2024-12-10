Mary J. Blige bringing ‘For My Fans Tour' to Philadelphia. How to get tickets

"Don't need no hateration, holleration" -- Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer Mary J. Blige has added nine additional dates to her highly-anticipated “The For My Fans Tour,” including a stop in Philadelphia.

The "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," along with R&B singers NE-YO and Mario, will be coming to the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2025.

The 36-city tour comes on the heels of Blige's new album, "Gratitude," which was released in the fall.

Blige's discography spans decades; fans will surely jam out to hits such as "I'm Goin' Down" and 'Be Without You."

So make this concert experience a "Family Affair," presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 10, for Citi cardmembers and general tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at livenation.com.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans who want to elevate their concert experience. Visit vipnation.com for more information.