Philadelphia

Mary J. Blige bringing ‘For My Fans Tour' to Philadelphia. How to get tickets

By Cherise Lynch

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 07: Mary J. Blige performs during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)
Getty Images

"Don't need no hateration, holleration" -- Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer Mary J. Blige has added nine additional dates to her highly-anticipated “The For My Fans Tour,” including a stop in Philadelphia.

The "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," along with R&B singers NE-YO and Mario, will be coming to the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2025.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The 36-city tour comes on the heels of Blige's new album, "Gratitude," which was released in the fall.

Blige's discography spans decades; fans will surely jam out to hits such as "I'm Goin' Down" and 'Be Without You."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

So make this concert experience a "Family Affair," presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 10, for Citi cardmembers and general tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at livenation.com.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans who want to elevate their concert experience. Visit vipnation.com for more information.

The Scene

Philadelphia Dec 7

Philadelphia's No Name Pops to put on a special performance with some Broadway flare

The Scene Dec 6

Gamers ‘unplug' at massive PAX convention in Philly. Here's what to know

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us