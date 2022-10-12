With Halloween quickly approaching, many Americans are noticing large displays of candy inside drug stores and grocery stores popping up as they get ready for trick-or-treating.

While kids often take home a variety of candy, a recent map shows different states have different preferences when it comes to the best Halloween sweet treat.

The map, released by candystore.com, was compiled using sales data across all 50 states over the past 15 years, focusing on the months leading up to Halloween. Among the company's findings were some surprise choices, like Hot Tamales and Salt Water Taffy, and the fact that only four of the top ten were chocolates. Reigning supreme is the peanut butter-filled chocolate Reese's Cups.

Overall, the top 10 ranked Halloween candies for this year were:

Reese's Cups

Skittles

M&M's

Starburst

Hot Tamales

South Patch Kids

Hershey Kisses

Snickers

Tootsie Pops

Candy Corn

Scroll over the interactive map for a state-by-state breakdown:

Source: CandyStore.com | Larger version

Here's a look at each state's top three favorite candies for Halloween 2022: