We don't yet know who's playing, but music fans can make sure they don't miss a moment of the action at the 2023 Made in America Festival in the heart of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced that "Early Bird" tickets were now on sale for the Jay-Z-curated music festival that takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway each Labor Day weekend.

When Does the 2023 Made in America Concert in Philadelphia Take Place?

The 2023 MIA Fest takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3.

"The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a news release. “For 2023, we look forward to returning to the City Of Brotherly Love for another record-breaking year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway."

How Much Do Early Bird Tickets Cost for 2023 Made in America Concert?

The Early Bird tickets start at $187.56 (including fees) for general admission. Early Bird VIP tickets -- that include an air-conditioned lounge, fancy restrooms and a VIP-viewing deck near the Ricky Stage -- cost $835.24.

Click here to get Early Bird tickets.

Who Has Taken the Made in America Stage?

Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator headlined the 2022 festival. A wide-range of artists from Jay-Z himself to his wife Beyoncé to Kanye West to Kendrick Lamar to Meek Mill to Coldplay to Nine Inch Nails to Pearl Jam have headlined over the years since the ticketed event first closed down the area in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2012.

Stay tuned for details on the 2023 MIS Fest lineup.