Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will take the stage as the Made in America music festival returns to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway Labor Day weekend 2022.

Tyler, the Creator is the other headliner for Sept. 3 - 4 festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

The lineup of acts have a very Philly flair with Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan set to perform. Other acts include Babyface Ray, Burna Boy, Key Glock, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Toro Y Moi and others.

Two-day passes can be purchased online starting at $187.56.

More details about the festival, which dates back to 2012, are expected to be revealed in the months ahead.