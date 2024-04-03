Made in America music festival canceled for the second year in a row

Philadelphia's Made in America music festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Organizers posted on the official social media account that the festival will not take place in 2024.

The post read in part:

"Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community - from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location.

As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do.

We promise an exciting return to the festival."

Last year, the festival was supposed to be held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, with headliners Lizzo and SZA, but it was canceled just a month before.

Organizers said it was due to "circumstances outside of production control."