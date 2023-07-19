Grab some friends to enjoy the latest cheap concert ticket promotion for Philadelphia-area shows from big names like Sting, Sam Smith, The Chicks, Wu-Tang Clan and Willie Nelson. You can even witness the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" guys do their podcast.

Live Nation kicked off its Summer's Live tickets sale on July 19, 2023. People can grab a four-pack of tickets for just $80, including fees.

Here is what to know about the grabbing $20 tickets for you and your friends:

When does Live Nation's Summer’s Live ticket promotion run until?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The sale takes place on Live Nation's website from July 19 to Aug. 1, 2023.

Are the tickets really only $20 each?

Yes, but you have to buy four tickets. This is how Live Nation explains it in their FAQ section:

"Summer’s Live is a promotion that gives fans the opportunity to purchase 4 tickets for $80 all-in* to select events, while inventory lasts. *This price includes all fees, before taxes. Any taxes will be added as applicable by city, state and/or venue."

Which Philly-area concerts are included in the 4/$80 deal?

The full list of concerts that take place from Hershey to the Jersey Shore with cheap seats is available on the site. However, NBC10 learned about some concerts included in the deal ahead of time.

Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Philadelphia

Boy George & Culture Club - July 30

- July 30 Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival - Aug. 5

- Aug. 5 Queens of the Stone Age - Aug. 8

- Aug. 8 Sting & Shaggy Present One Fine Day - Sept. 9

- Sept. 9 Always Sunny Podcast - Sept. 23

Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia

Sam Smith - Aug. 2

- Aug. 2 Maná - Oct. 21

Franklin Mortgage Pavillion - Camden, New Jersey

Godsmack & Staind - July 28

- July 28 Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & Too Short - July 30

- July 30 Nickelback - Aug. 29

- Aug. 29 MMRBQ featuring Shinedown & Billy Idol - Sept. 16

- Sept. 16 1234Fest featuring Rise Against & Rancid - Sept. 23

Boardwalk Hall - Atlantic City, New Jersey

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas - Sept. 29

Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, Pennsylvania

The Chicks & Ben Harper - Aug. 10

- Aug. 10 Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival - Aug. 4

- Aug. 4 Pantera - Aug. 5

You will need to check the special ticket site to see the full list of shows at various venues in the region.

How do I get the tickets?

This is how Live Nation explains it:

"Once you select the event you are interested in, look for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type and it will automatically add one 4-pack of tickets to your cart. Once you cart the tickets, and proceed to checkout, the price will automatically show up as $80."

Rock on.