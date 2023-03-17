All you country music fans, this one's for you and it includes a legend.

The annual Outlaw Music Festival tour announced their 2023 lineup and tour dates, including a stop in Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at TD at The Mann. The lineup for Willie Nelson's tour features plenty of big names, but not every artist is playing every city.

Which musical acts are playing the Outlaw Music Festival in Philly?

Music icon Willie Nelson will headline the show with his "Family" band as he celebrates his 90th birthday year. (You didn't misread that)

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid will also perform at the Mann in Fairmount Park. The music starts just after 3 p.m.

How Can You Get Tickets?

Tickets were on sale Friday and could be purchased on Ticketmaster, through the festival's site, for as low as $35 for lawn seats.

Want to avoid those Ticketmaster fees?

The Mann box office at 5201 Parkside Avenue in Philadelphia is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. on non-show days, the venue said. "On show days, the Ticket Office will open at 2PM and close at intermission."

There are some fees at the Mann box office, but none of the Ticketmaster fees.

"There are no Ticketmaster fees at this Ticket Office," the Mann says on its website. "There is a $3 per ticket restoration fee for all tickets, and an additional $2 per ticket fee applied for credit card purchases. All day-of-show purchases have a $5 per ticket charge added to the ticket price."