Grammy winners Sting and Shaggy are joining forces to celebrate "One Fine Day" in Philadelphia by taking the stage together.

On Monday, the legendary Police bassist and reggae rapper announced the first-ever "One Fine Day" festival will be held at the The Mann in Philly's Fairmount Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The festival is being dubbed as and exclusive "a full day of eclectic music featuring a diverse artist lineup across two stages."

"I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges," Sting said in a news release on his website. "After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!”

Who Else Is on the One Fine Day Festival Lineup?

“Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity,” Shaggy said. “When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures and a sense of wonder.

"We wanted to invite some of our favorite musicians to gather in real time and share that very vibe at ‘One Fine Day.’”

Sting -- an actor and musician who is the "hero" of the fictional "Hansel" character in "Zoolander" -- and Shaggy -- known for hits like "Boombastic" and "It Wasn't Me" -- are the headliners, but an eclectic group of musicians from around the world are playing the undercard. Thundercat, Koffee, Tank and the Bangas, Flor de Toloache, Giordana Angi, Kes and Philadelphia's own G. Love and Special Sauce are set to take the stage.

The musicians will play on two stages with Thundercat set to headline the Skyline Stage at the Mann, according to organizers. The concert is set to start at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2023.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

Like most shows these days, presales take place ahead of tickets becoming available to the general public. The festival is using Ticketmaster for ticket sales.

Presale for Sting fans and for Citi cardmembers begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Shaggy's presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 -- anyone wanting to get in on it can use the password OFD2023, according to Shaggy's Instagram. The Live Nation Presale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and a TD Bank Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19.