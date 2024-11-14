Feeling "Numb" as you waited for Linkin Park to return to the road? This concert news will leave you feeling "Faint."

Linkin Park is "Crawling" into Philadelphia in 2025.

Here are the details on how you can see Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn and Colin Brittain take the Wells Fargo Center stage this summer as they celebrate the new album "From Zero."

When will Linkin Park 'Burn It Down' in Philadelphia in 2025?

Linkin Park will play the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2024. Jean Dawson is set to open the concert.

The show is part of the North American leg of the tour that currently has the band playing overseas this fall.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Shinoda said. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. 'FROM ZERO' is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

How can you get tickets to see Linkin Park in Philadelphia?

As is the case for many concerts these days, presales happen ahead of general public ticket drop.

LP Underground fan club members can get tickets at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

"Waiting for the End?" General public tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. VIP ticket packages are also available.