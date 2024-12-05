Manayunk

For two nights only, Lincoln Mill to transform into a holiday haunted house

By Cherise Lynch

Aversa PR

Just when you thought the spooky season was over...Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is bringing back its holiday haunted house.

Inspired by the story of Krampus the holiday attraction --  "A Twisted Christmas" -- will tell the tale of how the mill owner, Viktor Kane, punished his naughty workers by luring them to and trapping them in the Lincoln Mill basement.

Kane sees himself as a "dark Santa Claus," and in his twisted version of Christmas, he turns his workers into his elves so they can conduct his dirty work for him.

Guests can expect to venture to Lincoln Mill's darkest and lowest levels. The interior will be decorated with lights, tinsel, and ornaments on top of the existing spooky set.

The attraction will feature over 35 scare actors and is intended to be very scary, according to event organizers.

Aversa PR

"A Twisted Christmas" debuted in 2023 and was so popular it is back for two nights, Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec.14.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP entrance. Visit www.lincolnmillhaunt.com for more information.

This article tagged under:

ManayunkPhiladelphiaHolidays
