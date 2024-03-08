Philadelphia

Lincoln Mill Haunted House to debut scary, St. Patrick's Day themed attraction

By Cherise Lynch

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

You'll need the luck of the Irish to survive this scary attraction.

For one night only, Lincoln Mill Haunted House will debut the Philadelphia region's first-ever St. Paddy's Day-themed haunted house.

On Saturday, March 16 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., you can head to Main Street in Manayunk for an evening of thrills and chills.

Those who dare to enter will be met with live scare-actors, production-quality sets, animatronics, special effects and a new storyline that integrates leprechauns, banshees and goblins.

Event organizers warn that attendees should be prepared to come up close and personal with the inhabitants of the mill and to keep close watch for surprises around every turn.

Tickets are on sale now at lincolnmillhaunt.com for $32 each.

