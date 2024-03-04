McGillin's hasn't served Guinness for almost 20 years. St. Patrick's Day will be no exception

Despite recently being ranked the top Irish bar in the country, McGillin's Olde Ale House has not served Guinness for almost 20 years.

This St. Patrick's Day will be no exception, a McGillin's representative told NBC10.

The oldest continuous Irish bar in the country chooses to prioritize beer that is "exclusively brewed in Ireland." That beer is O'Hara's Irish Craft Stout, and it's the only Irish stout sold in America that is exclusively brewed in Ireland.

McGillin's and O'Hara's have been in partnership for almost 20 years, and it's the bar's only non-American pour. Staying true to O'Hara's was important to McGillin's owners Mary Ellen and Chris Mullins Sr., who became the bar's owners more than 30 years ago.

McGillin's was opened in 1860, outlasting Strawbridge's the Civil War and even Prohibition. It has also hosted a variety of high-profile customers, including President Joe Biden, Robin Williams, Jason Kelce, Zach Bryan and Will Ferrell.

An old rumor even suggests Abraham Lincoln -- who was elected president the same year McGillin's first opened its doors -- stopped in the bar for a beer.

Of course, McGillin's can't confirm Lincoln was actually a visitor, but they have playfully refused to shoot down the rumor as well.

McGillin's has long stayed true to its Irish roots, especially in the month of March. The bar is decorated in emerald green and serves Irish food specials like bangers and mash and Irish lamb stew, as well as St. Patrick's Day inspired cocktails like the Irish Potato Martini.

The bar's decision has largely been supported by its customers, and especially by its Irish regulars. Patrons have taken to social media to praise the bar's loyalty and commitment to staying true to its Irish roots.

St. Patrick's Day is typically McGillin's biggest and busiest day of the year. The weekends leading up to the holiday will include surprise visits from Irish dancers and bagpipers as well as Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day parade on March 10.

The bar will also open an hour earlier, welcoming guests from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and there will be a cover fee with in and out privileges, space permitting.