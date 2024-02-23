West Chester

Let's eat! West Chester Restaurant Week returns with deals, special menus

By Cherise Lynch

West Chester Restaurant Week returns this weekend and seven days of dining deals are in store.

Select restaurants will offer special-multi course menus for $30, $40, or $50.

Additionally, takeout options are available at specific locations.

This is your chance to support your favorite restaurant or try something new. West Chester Restaurant Weeks runs Sunday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, March 3.

To see a full list of participating restaurants visit downtownwestchester.com/restaurantweek.

