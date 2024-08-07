Philadelphia

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees abruptly cancel tour, including Philadelphia concert

By NBC10 Staff

Upcoming tour dates for Grammy-award-winning artist Lauryn Hill and her hip-hop group, the Fugees, have suddenly been canceled, including a stop in Philadelphia.

The tour was set to begin on Friday in Tampa, Florida, but Ticketmaster's website says the event organizer canceled the entire tour, and no reason was given.

The New Jersey natives were supposed to perform at the Mann Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The group, which consists of Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, has not yet issued a statement about the tour's cancellation.

Ticketmaster says refunds will be issued as soon as funds are received from the event organizer.

