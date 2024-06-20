THE SCENE

Sabrina Carpenter bringing her ‘Short n' Sweet Tour' to Philadelphia. How to get tickets

By Cherise Lynch

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival
Getty Images

Philadelphia is going to be a whole lot "sweeter" because chart-topping singer and Pennslyvania native Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her headlining tour to the city this fall.

The "Espresso" singer will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center stage on Oct. 8. for her “Short n’ Sweet Tour.”

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The 29-date tour will hit cities across the US and Canada, including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more.

The tour is in support of Carpenter’s recently announced album, "Short n’ Sweet", which comes out Aug. 23.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Earlier this year, Carpenter made headlines when she joined Taylor Swift on the international leg of her highly acclaimed "ERA's Tour". Now you can catch Carpenter again, this time performing her new songs such as "Please Please Please" which topped the charts this week.

Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24, with the Cash App presale at 10 a.m. followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 a.m.

General on-sale for the public begins on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

The Scene

MANAYUNK

Immerse yourself in fine arts and crafts at the 35th annual Manayunk Arts Festival

Wawa Welcome America

‘It's about connecting with our community.' Juneteenth celebrations kick off with block party

"Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community," event organizers said in a news release.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

THE SCENEPhiladelphiaMusic & Musicians
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us