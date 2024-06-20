Sabrina Carpenter bringing her ‘Short n' Sweet Tour' to Philadelphia. How to get tickets

Philadelphia is going to be a whole lot "sweeter" because chart-topping singer and Pennslyvania native Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her headlining tour to the city this fall.

The "Espresso" singer will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center stage on Oct. 8. for her “Short n’ Sweet Tour.”

The 29-date tour will hit cities across the US and Canada, including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more.

The tour is in support of Carpenter’s recently announced album, "Short n’ Sweet", which comes out Aug. 23.

Earlier this year, Carpenter made headlines when she joined Taylor Swift on the international leg of her highly acclaimed "ERA's Tour". Now you can catch Carpenter again, this time performing her new songs such as "Please Please Please" which topped the charts this week.

Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24, with the Cash App presale at 10 a.m. followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 a.m.

General on-sale for the public begins on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

"Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community," event organizers said in a news release.