Largest Sesame Street-themed store set to open in Bucks County

Get ready to shop, Bucks County's Sesame Place is opening the largest Sesame Street-themed retail store in the world.

According to Sesame Place Philadelphia officials, the store is 6,800 square feet and will be filled with merchanside such as t-shirts, bubble wands, Sesame Street plush and more.

The store is located near the park entrance and features downtown Philadelphia architectural references lining the pathway.

“The biggest Sesame Street store isn’t in London, Paris, or Dubai; it’s right outside Philadelphia,” Sesame Workshop EVP, Head of Global Enterprises Whit Higgins said in a press release.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, guests can attend the official grand opening and enjoy carnival games, snacks and VIP giveaways.

Members who have 2023 and 2024 season passes will be among the first to visit the new store with exclusive hours on Friday, Oct. 6 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, guests who visit the store between Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 will receive an exclusive discount.

“Sesame Street is one of the most universally beloved and respected brands today,” Park President of Sesame Place Philadelphia Cathy Valeriano said in a statement. “The Sesame Place team has been hard at work creating this amazing new experience, and we can’t wait to celebrate the opening of this iconic store with our guests.”

For more information about the new store visit sesameplace.com/Philadelphia.