Sesame Place giving Teachers free passes for 2024

The free 2024 Teacher Pass can be used for the rest of 2023 and all of 2024

By Emily Rose Grassi

As a way to thank educators, Sesame Place is offering free passes to teachers for the 2024 season.

The Teacher Passes offer unlimited admission to Sesame Place Philadelphia and exclusive access to events usually reserved only for Season Pass Members.

In order to redeem the free Teachers Pass, you must have a valid K-12 teaching license in the following states:

  • Pennsylvania
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Delaware
Be sure to register by October 31, 2023, online here.

After registering, bring the following items to a park representative at Guest Relations at Sesame Place to be validated:

  • Teacher Pass order confirmation voucher
  • Photo ID
  • Copy of teaching certificate – the name must match the name on the ID and Teacher Pass order confirmation voucher presented

Sesame Place Philadelphia is located at 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne.

