As a way to thank educators, Sesame Place is offering free passes to teachers for the 2024 season.

The Teacher Passes offer unlimited admission to Sesame Place Philadelphia and exclusive access to events usually reserved only for Season Pass Members.

In order to redeem the free Teachers Pass, you must have a valid K-12 teaching license in the following states:

Pennsylvania

New York

New Jersey

Delaware

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Be sure to register by October 31, 2023, online here.

After registering, bring the following items to a park representative at Guest Relations at Sesame Place to be validated:

Teacher Pass order confirmation voucher

Photo ID

Copy of teaching certificate – the name must match the name on the ID and Teacher Pass order confirmation voucher presented

Sesame Place Philadelphia is located at 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne.