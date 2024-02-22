Jelly Roll bringing ‘Beautifully Broken Tour' to Philly this fall. Here's how to get tickets

Grammy-nominated rapper and country singer Jelly Roll released dates for his "Beautifully Broken Tour" and he is making a stop in Philadelphia this fall.

This will be the Nashville native's biggest headlining tour to date and it kicks off Aug. 24 in Salt Lake City. Jelly Roll will then bring his show to the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 2.

Tour openers will include country artists Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available on Monday, Feb 26. at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

General on-sale tickets will begin on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at jellyroll615.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages that include premium seats, a backstage tour and group photo, access to a VIP lounge, a limited edition poster, merchandise and more. For more information visit vipnation.com.