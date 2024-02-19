The Roots Picnic is back and a hip hop legend and a Philly soul music icon will headline this year’s festival!

The legendary Roots crew will be joined by Lil Wayne, Jill Scott and more on June 1 and June 2 at Fairmount Park’s Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

Check out NBC10’s full guide to this year’s show:

Where is the Roots Picnic being held?

The Roots Picnic will return to the Mann in Fairmount Park.

The Mann is located at 5201 Parkside Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

When will the Roots Picnic take place?

The two-day festival will take place June 1, 2024, and June 2, 2024.

Who are the headliners for the 2024 Roots Picnic?

This year’s headliners are multi-Grammy award-winning hip hop star Lil Wayne and soul singer Jill Scott.

The Roots will join Lil Wayne in a set that will highlight the musical legacy of the rap star’s hometown of New Orleans. The performance will also feature special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty.

Philly native and Grammy Award-winning soul singer Jill Scott will also be a headliner. Her performance will come off the heels of her 20th anniversary tour commemorating her 2000 debut album “Who Is Jill Scott?”

Who else will perform at the Roots Picnic?

The show will also feature hip hop icons André 3000, Nas, Method Man, and Redman, legendary R&B producer and singer Babyface, singer and actress Fantasia Barrino and hip hop star Gunna.

Here is the full lineup:

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam’ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL

Which podcasts will be featured?

The Roots Picnic will also feature the Parkside Stage (formerly known as the Podcast Stage) which will host several live podcasts and immersive experiences. The stage will feature the following live podcasts:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

R&B Only & U+ME+RNB

Tonight’s Conversation

Juan Epstein Podcast

World Series of Spades

They Have the Range

When and where can I buy tickets?

Presale tickets go live on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. ET while general on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. ET.

Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available here.