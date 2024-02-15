Get ‘On the Floor': Here's how to score tickets to Jennifer Lopez's Philly concert this summer

"Jenny From the Block" is dancing and singing her way into Philadelphia this summer.

Entertainment superstar Jennifer Lopez announced Thursday her "This Is Me... Now" the Tour ahead of the release of her new album by the same name.

As part of the 30-city summer tour around North America, the "I'm Real" singer is playing Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

The tour marks the “Get Right” singer’s first trek in nearly five years. J.Lo last toured in 2019.

Want to get "On the Floor?" Here's how to score tickets:

When do tickets for J.Lo's August 2024 concert in Philly go on sale?

"Love Don't Cost a Thing," but tickets to the Aug. 13, 2024, concert do.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, via Ticketmaster through LiveNation.com.

The general public on sale followers several presale windows for Citi cardholders, Verizon Up customers and members of the J.Lo fan club. The presale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. for the fan club and 10 a.m. for Citi and Verizon customers.

What is 'This Is Me... Now'?

J.Lo’s tour, named after her forthcoming studio album of the same name and her new Prime Video movie, both set to be released on Friday, Feb. 16.

Lopez co-wrote “This is Me…Now: A Love Story,” a movie musical about finding love, which she called “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.” It is a star-studded endeavor, with appearances from her husband, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.

She also has a behind-the-scenes documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” out on Feb. 27, also on Prime.