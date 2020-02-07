Concerts

Jam Out: 17 Must-See Concerts in Philly, Jersey Shore This Summer

From metal to country, these 17 can't-miss shows are coming to a concert venue near you

By Brandon Panter

Take a break from winter and plan your summer concerts now!

With at least 17 talent-packed concerts coming to our area this summer, one is bound to catch your eye. Here they are -- in order of when the tour buses are pulling into town:

MMRBQ

A flyer for the MMRBQ concert listing Disturbed, Sublime with Rome, The Pretty Reckless, Royal Blood Puddle of Mudd, Crobot, Dirty Honey, The Hu, and Foxtrot and the Get Down
93.3 WMMR

Disturbed and Sublime with Rome top this concert at BB&T Pavilion on May 16. Tickets can be purchased here.

HoagieNation

Flyer for the HoagieNation concert listing Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze, Kool and the Gang, The Hooters, Blues Traveler, Melanie Fiona, Low Cut Connie, Natalie Prass, The Soul Survivors, and Down North.
HoagieNation

Legendary local sons Hall & Oates are headlining this concert at The Mann on May 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Radio 104.5 13th Birthday Celebration

A flyer for the Radio 104.5 13th Birthday Celebration listing The 1975, AWOLNATION, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Kaleo, Manchester Orchestra, lovelytheband, beabadoobee, joan, The Beaches, The Federal Empire & Tessa Violet.
Radio 104.5

Celebrating thirteen years of alternative music on one night, The 1975 headlines this summer jam on May 30 at BB&T Pavilion. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney Performing on The Tonight Show with a guitar in his hand. A guitarist and drummer are behind him.
Getty Images

June 6 will bring Kenny Chesney to Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Firefly

A flyre for the Firefly Music Festival listing headliners Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182, and Maggie Rogers. The rest of the acts are listed below the headliners.
Firefly

It's a party in the woods! Endless talented artists perform over four days, June 18 - 21, in Dover, Delaware. Tickets can be purchased here.

Barefoot Country Music Fest

A flyer for the Barefoot Country Music Fest with Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and Dan and Shay side by side.
The Wildwoods

Take your cowboy boots off and kick back in the sand. This country music fest lasts from June 19 - 21 on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased here.

Harry Styles

A flyer for the Harry Styles Love on Tour.
hstyles.co.uk

There's only one direction you should go on June 26 and that's Wells Fargo Center to see Harry Style live in concert. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.
Getty Images

She's back, and it's not ironic. See Alanis Morissette live at BB&T Pavilion, June 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

Guns N’ Roses

A flyer for the Guns N Roses concert at Citizens Bank Park on July 8th.
93.3 WMMR

Rock out at Citizens Bank Park when Guns N' Roses come on July 8. Tickets can be purchased here starting February 7th.

Justin Bieber

A flyer for Justin Bieber's Changes Tour.
.justinbiebermusic.com

Are you a Belieber? See Justin on August 1 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here. Use presale code EAGLES before tickets are on sale to the general public February 14.

Alicia Keys

A flyer for the Alicia Keys concert at The Met on August 9th.
Power 99 FM

This girl is on fire and she's turning up the heat at The Met on August 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

Phish

Lead singer of Phish playing a guitar.
Getty Images

Nothing fishy here. Phish is performing for three days in a row on the beach in Atlantic City. Tickets can be purchased here.

Rammstein

Fire shoots from the floor as Rammstein performs on stage.
Getty Images

Fire and metal: that sums up this Rammstein concert. Feel the heat live on August 23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Citadel Country Spirit USA

A flyer for the Citadel Country Spirit USA concert in Chester County's Brandywine Valley.
92.5 XTU

Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, and Chris Young have been announced so far at Country Spirit USA. Come to Chester County's Brandywine Valley August 28 - 30 where these three -- and more -- will be performing. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Hella Mega Tour

A flyer for the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Our Boy, and Weezer.
Hella Mega Tour

The name speaks for itself. With three spectacular acts, this is one Hella Mega Tour. They come to Citizens Bank Park on August 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wawa Welcome America

The event of the July 4 weekend in Philadelphia is the Wawa Welcome America festival! The concert will be held on July 4, but the lineup has not yet been released. More information about the event can be found here.

Made in America Festival

Cardi B was the headliner for last year's two day concert. The lineup for 2020 has not been released yet, but the dates are set: August 31 and September 1. More information about the event can be found here.

ConcertsPhiladelphiaatlantic cityJustin BieberWildwood
