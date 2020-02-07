Take a break from winter and plan your summer concerts now!

With at least 17 talent-packed concerts coming to our area this summer, one is bound to catch your eye. Here they are -- in order of when the tour buses are pulling into town:

MMRBQ

Disturbed and Sublime with Rome top this concert at BB&T Pavilion on May 16. Tickets can be purchased here.

HoagieNation

Legendary local sons Hall & Oates are headlining this concert at The Mann on May 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Radio 104.5 13th Birthday Celebration

Celebrating thirteen years of alternative music on one night, The 1975 headlines this summer jam on May 30 at BB&T Pavilion. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kenny Chesney

June 6 will bring Kenny Chesney to Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Firefly

It's a party in the woods! Endless talented artists perform over four days, June 18 - 21, in Dover, Delaware. Tickets can be purchased here.

Barefoot Country Music Fest

Take your cowboy boots off and kick back in the sand. This country music fest lasts from June 19 - 21 on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased here.

Harry Styles

There's only one direction you should go on June 26 and that's Wells Fargo Center to see Harry Style live in concert. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alanis Morissette

She's back, and it's not ironic. See Alanis Morissette live at BB&T Pavilion, June 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

Guns N’ Roses

Rock out at Citizens Bank Park when Guns N' Roses come on July 8. Tickets can be purchased here starting February 7th.

Justin Bieber

Are you a Belieber? See Justin on August 1 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here. Use presale code EAGLES before tickets are on sale to the general public February 14.

Alicia Keys

This girl is on fire and she's turning up the heat at The Met on August 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

Phish

Nothing fishy here. Phish is performing for three days in a row on the beach in Atlantic City. Tickets can be purchased here.

Rammstein

Fire and metal: that sums up this Rammstein concert. Feel the heat live on August 23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Citadel Country Spirit USA

Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, and Chris Young have been announced so far at Country Spirit USA. Come to Chester County's Brandywine Valley August 28 - 30 where these three -- and more -- will be performing. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Hella Mega Tour

The name speaks for itself. With three spectacular acts, this is one Hella Mega Tour. They come to Citizens Bank Park on August 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wawa Welcome America

The event of the July 4 weekend in Philadelphia is the Wawa Welcome America festival! The concert will be held on July 4, but the lineup has not yet been released. More information about the event can be found here.

Made in America Festival

Cardi B was the headliner for last year's two day concert. The lineup for 2020 has not been released yet, but the dates are set: August 31 and September 1. More information about the event can be found here.