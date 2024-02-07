"Pardon Me," but this is "Steller" news for Incubus fans.

'Wish You Were Here' in Philly this summer?

The alternative rockers will play Philadelphia's Wels Fargo Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. It's one of only 10 dates announced for the U.S. arena tour.

Brandon Boyd and company will be performing their iconic double-platinum 2001 album "Morning View" -- which features hits like "Wish You Were Here" and "Nice to Know You" -- in its entirety and other hits, the band announced Tuesday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Join us on our 2024 US Morning View arena tour, where we’ll be performing the album in its entirety plus the hits, w/ special guest @Coheed For more info on tickets & VIP packages, go to https://t.co/kXInTblOeE pic.twitter.com/1U1vvXtMCo — Incubus (@IncubusBand) February 6, 2024

“Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment," Incubus leader singer Boyd said. "The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as ‘Morning View’ have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives."

Let your hair out as "A Favor House Atlantic" rockers Coheed and Cambria will open the show.

'Are You in?' Here's how to get tickets

Got the "Drive" to buy seats ASAP? Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers went on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Several other presales -- including for both bands' fan clubs, Live Nation, VIP and Spotify -- are taking place on Ticketmaster's website during the week.

The general public gets its chance at tickets at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.