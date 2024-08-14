Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling back into the Philadelphia region this month

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2024 tour on the East Coast with more stops in the Philadelphia region.

You can catch the Hello Kitty Cafe truck on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Suburban Square on St. James Place near the lawn and then on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Cherry Hill Mall near the food court entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans will be able to purchase all new exclusive merchandise and treats to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary.

Goodies include thermals, mugs, hoodies, plush blankets, pins, patches, plush toys, tote bags, keychains, and so much more.

Organizers said following the stop in Cherry Hill, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will cruise on over to Paramus, New Jersey in September.