Pennsylvania

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling back into the Philadelphia region this month

By Cherise Lynch

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2024 tour on the East Coast with more stops in the Philadelphia region.

You can catch the Hello Kitty Cafe truck on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Suburban Square on St. James Place near the lawn and then on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Cherry Hill Mall near the food court entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Fans will be able to purchase all new exclusive merchandise and treats to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Goodies include thermals, mugs, hoodies, plush blankets, pins, patches, plush toys, tote bags, keychains, and so much more.

Organizers said following the stop in Cherry Hill, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will cruise on over to Paramus, New Jersey in September.

The Scene

Food & Drink 8 hours ago

Oreo and Coca-Cola team up on fizzy cookies and chocolate soda

Atlantic City Aug 13

Gwen Stefani cancels Atlantic City concert

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPhiladelphiaNew JerseyCherry Hill
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us