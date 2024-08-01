New Jersey

Spirit Halloween opens flagship store in Egg Harbor Township ahead of spooky season

By Ted Greenberg

It might still be summer, but many people are already getting into the Halloween spirit at the Jersey Shore.

On Thursday, Spirit Halloween hosted its highly anticipated annual grand opening event at its flagship location in Egg Harbor Township.

At least 2,000 people were screaming with excitement before the doors opened all prepared for spooky season.

The chain’s flagship location is the first to open this season, out of more than 150 stores across the nation and Canada. This pre-Halloween spook-fest is now in its fourth year.

"It’s a different holiday for us. It’s better than Christmas.," Danielle Maroles of Penns Grove, New Jersey told NBC10.

The event included a carnival, treats, themed photo opportunities, swag bags, and, of course, a first look at the new merchandise.

Melanie Henneberry and her family even made the trip all the way from Ontario, Canada to take part in the festivities.

“We did it last year and we had a lot of fun so we thought we would do it again this year. A long trip, yeah, it's worth it though," Henneberry said.

Company officials said there’s nothing scary about a bit of history Spirit is making this year. They’re going to have about 50,000 employees, a new record for the company.

