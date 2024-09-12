Philadelphia

Popular Center City bar transforms once again for spooky season

By Cherise Lynch

Cody Aldrich

Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but one Center City bar is kicking off spooky season early.

Craftsman Row Saloon, one of the largest and top holiday theme restaurant in the region, is opening its doors for its annual "Nightmare Before Christmas" pop-up experience this Friday the 13th.

The bar will be decked out from top to bottom with dozens of floating witches' hats, pumpkins and Jack-O’-Lanterns, Halloween lights, skulls and bones, cobwebs, floating ghouls, a new spider installation with giant spiders crawling from the ceiling and so much more.

Cody Aldrich
If you dare to visit, look out for inspiration and references to Jack Skellington, Sally and the Boogie Man, but also nods to the hit movie Beetlejuice and Netflix series Wednesday.

On the Halloween menu, check out the pumpkin mac n cheese, witches fingers, Jack-O’-Lantern guacamole and chips, Mummy Stromboli and perhaps the Vampire Burger. At the bar, look out for the special menu of potions and cocktails, including a blood bag, pumpkin king margarita, pinata full of spiders mojito, and the skellington sangri.

Cody Aldrich

Grab your friends and get your spook on at Craftsman Row Saloon from Friday, Sept.13, through Thursday, Oct. 31.

For more information and to make reservations, visit craftsmanrowsaloon.com.

