‘Halloweekend' Tip Sheet: Where to Get in Spooky Spirit in Philly Region, Beyond

Yes, it's a big sports weekend in Philadelphia, but it's also the spookiest weekend of the year, its "Halloweekend" and everyone deserves to celebrate the one time a year where people all over dress-up for fun.

From family-friendly to spine-tingling to spooky spots worth the drive, here's your guide to all the fun this weekend.

Family-Friendly (Sometimes Free) Fun

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Getting a spook doesn't have to cost a single dollar, here's a list of places for some family-friendly fun that won't scare your wallet:

A couple Philadelphia zoo hippos snacked on some pumpkins as part of the zoo's Boo at the Zoo program. Speaking of Halloween at a zoo, the Elmwood Park Zoo in Montgomery County is opening up for trick-or-treating this weekend.

Spine-Tingling Entertainment for Older Ghosts and Ghouls

From spooky cocktails at a pop-up bar to getting spooked in the hospital of a penitentiary, adults here's a list just for you: (Just be sure to get a babysitter)

It’s that time of year: things are about to get spooky in Fairmount as “Halloween Nights” at Eastern State Penitentiary returns on Friday.

Nightmare Before Tinsel brings Halloween spooky season to Center City this week.

Check Out Spooky Shows, Events

For folks that are looking to go to a museum or see a show here's your list of scary arts and entertainment events happening this weekend:

Getting Moving in That Costume of Yours

If you're looking to get a workout in while also participating in Halloween fun, here's some festive active activities:

Some Scares Worth the Drive

If you're into scary adventures, check out these attractions that are just a car ride away.

BOO!