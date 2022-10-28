‘Halloweekend' Tip Sheet: Where to Get in Spooky Spirit in Philly Region, Beyond

Yes, it's a big sports weekend in Philadelphia, but it's also the spookiest weekend of the year, its "Halloweekend" and everyone deserves to celebrate the one time a year where people all over dress-up for fun.
From family-friendly to spine-tingling to spooky spots worth the drive, here's your guide to all the fun this weekend.
Family-Friendly (Sometimes Free) Fun
Getting a spook doesn't have to cost a single dollar, here's a list of places for some family-friendly fun that won't scare your wallet:
- Witches of Narberth Scavenger Hunt
- Halloween on the Hill
- Family Fun at Linvilla Orchards
- Franklin Fright
- Smith Memorial Playground Halloween Spooktacular
- Philadelphia Zoo: Boo at the Zoo
- Fall Festival/Adventure Farm at Hellerick's Family Farm
- Spooky Mini Golf in Franklin Square
- Campbell Square - Halloween in the park
Spine-Tingling Entertainment for Older Ghosts and Ghouls
From spooky cocktails at a pop-up bar to getting spooked in the hospital of a penitentiary, adults here's a list just for you: (Just be sure to get a babysitter)
- Halloween Costume Crawl & Bar Bash on South Street
- Bates Motel Haunted Hayride
- Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary
- Nightmare Before Tinsel Pop-Up
- Mischief at the Mütter
- Lincoln Mill Haunted House
Check Out Spooky Shows, Events
For folks that are looking to go to a museum or see a show here's your list of scary arts and entertainment events happening this weekend:
- Dracula and the Incorruptible Body
- Mount Moriah Market
- 'SAW The Musical : The Unauthorized Parody of Saw'
Getting Moving in That Costume of Yours
If you're looking to get a workout in while also participating in Halloween fun, here's some festive active activities:
- Howloween 5K & 1-mile Dog Walk
- Bucks County SPCA Black Cat 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk
- PRLA Bucks-Mont 5k Halloween Fun Run/5k at Kershner
- The 2022 Cannonball Run 5K for Wounded Warrior Project
- DanceFit Chestnut Hill Halloween Party
Some Scares Worth the Drive
If you're into scary adventures, check out these attractions that are just a car ride away.
- Hersheypark Halloween
- Jason Woods
- Scream Mountain
- Six Flag Great Adventures Fright Fest
- Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres
