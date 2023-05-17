A new burger bar in Center City is set to offer what promises to be the most expensive cheeseburger on any menu in the City of Philadelphia -- maybe even the United States.

In something of a gastrointestinal sensation that only the most affluent could stomach, the new "Gold Standard Burger" at DBG -- a revamped Drury Beer Garden -- will cost a wallet-busting $700 a plate.

“Burgers are one of the most loved food items around the world," George Tsiouris, who owns the establishment with his sister, Vasiliki Tsiouris-Balis, said in a statement. "We are excited to provide our guests some amazing, creative and tasty options with our new menu concept."



“My brother and I had so much fun creating this menu and we look forward to welcoming everyone," added Tsiouris-Balis in a statement.

🍔 What Makes the 'Gold Standard Burger' So Expensive?

But, what do you get for a burger that costs more than a PlayStation 5?

As detailed in a statement from the restaurant, the burger will include "[e]ight ounces of Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, Wexford aged Irish Cheddar cheese, Italian Black Truffle, Italian Caviar, lobster meat flambéed with Louis XIII Cognac, Wildflour Bakery brioche bun topped with gold leaf and fries drizzled with 1500+MGO Manuka Honey."

The extravagance goes on as the burger, owners said, will be served with a 1 ounce pour of Louis XIII cognac, a prestigious cognac that reportedly retails for nearly $5,000 a bottle.

Where Can You Buy the Golden Burger?

The new DBG -- at 1311 Sansom Street -- will launch on Friday, May 19, 2023.

And, if you are hungry and are a bit more frugal -- or simply have better things to spend your money on -- the burger bar and restaurant will also offer smash burgers at happy hour for under $3 each.