Mark Your Calendars: These Festivals Are Coming to the Philly Area This Spring

Whether you prefer to shop for vintage goods or climb a greased pole, Philly's festival scene has a lot to offer. Take a look at all of the festivals coming to our area this spring.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

The city's "most upscale street festival" is back with street cafes, local artist showcases, live music and family fun in Rittenhouse Square. Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival is rain or shine.

When: Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Where: Walnut Street and around Rittenhouse Square

South Street Fest

South Street Fest is returning with international food and drinks, crafts and vendors, live music and a family-friendly kids zone. Brauhaus Schmitz's 10th Annual Maifest and Free Comic Book Day at Atomic City Comics will both be part of this year's festival.

When: Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: South Street spanning 2nd to 8th streets

Girard Ave Street Fest

You can enjoy live music from local bands, bites from Brewerytown and a kids zone with bounce houses at Girard Ave Street Fest.

When: Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: West Girard Ave. between 26th to 19th streets

Strawberry Month Kickoff Weekend at Peddler’s Village

The annual Strawberry Festival will offer strawberry-themed food, beverages, live music, food trucks and activities for kids. Admission and parking are free.

When: May 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Peddler's Village

Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival

The Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival will include over 200 vendors selling home design, décor, hand-made furniture and hand-crafted home accessories. There will also be live music, dining and a kids zone with inflatables and games.

When: Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Germantown Avenue from Rex Avenue to Willow Grove Avenue

Kensington Derby & Arts Festival

The Kensington Derby & Arts Festival will celebrate human-powered transit, neighborhood artists and local businesses in Kensington. The Arts Festival will features over 100 local arts and food vendors and performances by local musicians. During the Derby, human-powered vehicles will race down a three-mile urban course through Fishtown and East Kensington, complete with obstacles including a mud pit.

When: Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Trenton Ave between Norris St and Frankford Ave

HBCU Festival

The first-ever HBCU Festival at the Mann will celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities with live performances, food trucks, panel discussions and family-friendly activities. The interactive college fair will feature representatives from national and regional HBCUs.

When: Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Mann

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

The whole family can enjoy live music, arts and crafts, delicious food and of course, the Grease Pole contest at the annual Italian Market Festival. New this year is the Cornhole At The Festival Tournament.

When: Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: South 9th Street from Wharton to Fitzwater streets

Northern Liberties Night Market

Northern Liberties Night Market is back with food trucks, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, live music and street performers. You can choose between soul food, ice cream, tacos and more.

When: Thursday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: N 2nd St between W Laurel St and Fairmount Ave

Flavors on the Avenue 2023

The outdoor street festival Flavors on the Avenue is returning to South Philly with food, drinks, craft vendors and family-friendly activities. Popular restaurants and bars will also offer one-day only specials.

When: June. Postponed from Sunday, April 30

Where: PPA Lot (1628 East Passyunk) and along East Passyunk Ave

ODUNDE Festival

ODUNDE, the largest African American street festival in the country will feature an authentic African marketplace with vendors from around the world selling products from African nations, the Caribbean and Brazil. The festival will cover 15 blocks and have two stages with live entertainment.

When: Sunday, June 4 to Sunday, June 11

Where: South Philadelphia near 23rd and South streets

Delaware County Pride 2023

Delaware County is celebrating Pride with live music, face painting, nail painting, vendors and kid-friendly activities.

When: Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 100 Garret Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082

West Park Arts Fest

West Park Arts Fest will feature musical acts, dance groups, vendors and a children's zone with kid-friendly activities.

When: Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: West Fairmount Park

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Philly's Juneteenth celebration will include a parade, marketplace with 250 vendors, children's activities and a music festival. It is the largest annual celebration in the country, with attendance in the thousands.

When: Sunday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Most events will take place in Malcolm X Park and along 52nd street. Check the website for the location of each event.