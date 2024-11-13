Federal Donuts, Oyster House coming to Philadelphia International Airport in 2025

Get ready to put your elevate your taste buds!

Philadelphia International Airport is set to welcome two popular local brands next year: Federal Donuts & Chicken and Oyster House.

The Philadelphia-founded eateries will be added to MarketPlace PHL’s PHL Food & Shops concessions program in spring 2025.

“Our team is thrilled to launch these famous Philly brands with PHL Food & Shops,” Vice President and General Manager of MarketPlace PHL Mel Hannah said in a news release. “Having operated restaurants for several decades in Center City and on City Avenue, we understand the potential and prestige of PHL as well as what it takes to have long-term success in Philadelphia.”

Federal Donuts & Chicken was founded in 2011 by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook.

The airport location will be Federal Donut's 12th store, featuring donuts, fried chicken, and coffee.

MarketPlace PHL

For over 40 years, Oyster House -- owned by Sam Mink -- has been a Philadelphia staple for everything seafood. The airport storefront will be its first satellite location.

MarketPlace PHL

Construction is already underway to build the two new storefronts as Philadelphia International Airpot is expected to have record-breaking travel in 2026 thanks to Philadelphia250, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, NCAA March Madness, the PGA Championship and so much more.

“There’s no shortage of exceptional foodie brands across the Delaware Valley, and even more ‘Founded in Philly’ announcements are coming soon,” Mel added. “With a huge 2026 on the way, we are excited to announce the addition of these two locations, with more to come.”