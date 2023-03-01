New Jersey

Six Flags NJ Is Getting a Major Upgrade This Summer: Check Out These New Water Rides

The Hurricane Harbor water park in Jackson, New Jersey, will open in May with new slides and family-friendly venues

By Emmy Beck-Aden

Kid on tube on green and white waterslide
Six Flags Great Adventure

New Jersey's Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is making upgrades ahead of its summer opening on May 20.

The water park is seeing its largest investment in over two decades, according to a release from Six Flags. The company lays out some of the changes attendees can expect at this venue in Jackson.

A “tree-house play structure” will be added to the list of attractions at Splash Island, featuring mini slides, waterfalls and a water bucket. The park will also increase its slide count by seven, with new rides such as RipCurl and Shark Attack making their debut, all of which are geared towards younger guests.

Splash Island water park feature on a partly cloudy day.
Six Flags Great Adventure
Splash Island water park feature.
Interim Park President Randy Wilke said, “As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience. This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”

Outside of rides, Hurricane Harbor is implementing cabana and oversized umbrella rental options for families to take a break throughout their visit. The park is also renovating their dining area across from Splash Island.

Season pass prices begin at $8.99/month after initial payment.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyFamilysummercommunity
