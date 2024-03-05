Chris Brown's '11:11 Tour' coming to the Wells Fargo Center this summer

R&B artist Chris Brown will be in Philadelphia this summer for his “11:11 Tour.”

Brown is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Center on June 29 during his 26-city tour that will showcase his 11th studio album.

According to organizers, Brown will be joined by a special guest, who will be announced at a later date.

His new album secured him a coveted No. 1 spot on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart and his song "Summer Too Hot" earned a nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards.

How to get tickets

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, March 6 with additional presales throughout the week.

The general public will gain access to tickets starting Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed merchandise and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Chris Brown controversy

While this tour highlights Chris Brown's continued influence in the music industry, it also shines a light on his current and past legal troubles.

The domestic violence incident with Rihanna dominated headlines in 2009, but since then Brown has faced other accusations over the years.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Brown is also known for his fight with singer-songwriter Frank Ocean, a New York City nightclub brawl, a misdemeanor battery case in Las Vegas, felony assault in Washington D.C., being detained in Paris, a five-year restraining order from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and other lawsuits.