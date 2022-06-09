Chinese Lantern Festival to Light Up Philly's Franklin Square This Summer

The Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Philadelphia for the summer of 2022 with brand new lights and a fountain show.

Here are some answers to questions about the colorful light experience:

When does the 2022 Chinese Lantern Festival take place?

The Chinese light and cultural festival takes place in Franklin Square from June 21 through Aug. 7. The park is open during the day with the festival taking over at night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What can visitors expect to see?

Brand new lanterns and a new fountain show will join 30 larger-than-life displays, which include a 200-foot-long dragon, a giant Temple of Heaven and a giant whale that swims.

The festival will also include traditional Chinese performances including face-changing, contortion, acrobatics and plate-spinning.

Should I come hungry and thirsty?

Asian cuisine, American cuisine and a dragon beer garden will be open throughout the event.

How much are tickets?

Adults (18-64): $20 (Sun-Thurs), $23 (Fri & Sat)

Youth (13-17): $18 (Sun-Thurs), $21 ( Fri & Sat)

Children (3-12): $12

Children (2 and under): FREE

Seniors (Ages 65+) & Active Military (with ID & comes with one guest): $18 (Sun-Thurs), $21 (Fri & Sat)

A portion of the proceeds will go to Historic Philadelphia, Inc., a nonprofit that operates and manages Franklin Square.

Still have questions?

For more information and tickets visit their website.