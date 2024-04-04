Mud will fly at the 16th annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival

Philadelphia's most unique festival is returning this spring.

The 16th annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival will be held Saturday, May 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to take over Frankford Ave, from York St. to Huntingdon St.

Organizers say this event will be the wackiest celebration of local flavor. More than 150 vendors will sell everything from food to handmade goods.

Also, you don't want to miss out on the famous parade, during which derby teams prepare human-powered sculptures crafted from recycled bicycles and other materials and ride their contraptions through various obstacles, ending with a spectacular mud-pit finish.

Winners will be chosen in categories such as best art, best costume, best engineering, media choice and judge’s choice.

If you would like to participate in the derby and parade, you can register here. The parade is free and open to all ages, however, you must have a bike, helmet, and unique team name.

The event started in 2007 on Trenton Ave. as a collaboration between the East Kensington Neighbors Association and New Kensington Community Development Corp.

The festival has grown over the years and is now known as one of the largest spring festivals in the tri-state region.