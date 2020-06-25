September 17 is recognized in the United States as Constitution Day. The purpose of Constitution Day is to commemorate the creation and signing of the supreme law of the land and to honor and celebrate the privileges and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship for both native-born and naturalized citizens (www.civiced.org).

Students will learn about the U.S. Constitution and the rights that it gives them.

Activator:

School House Rock – The Preamble

What is the Preamble to the Constitution and why is it important? In this video, your student will learn about the importance of the Preamble and how it shaped the creation of the United States Constitution and the rights that it gives to all citizens.

Activity #1:

Bill of Rights:

The student will work independently or with an adult to research the Bill of Rights and review the ten amendments. The student will then choose one right that is especially meaningful to them. The student will explain why that right is important to them and what that right allows them the freedom to do.

1. Visit the National Archives Bill of Rights and review the ten amendments.

2. Read through the amendments and choose one right that really stands out to you.

3. Then, share and explain why you believe the right is important to you and your freedom as a United States citizen.

4. You may share your thoughts by completing this activity sheet.

Activity #2:

A New Amendment

The student will use what they have learned about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights to create their own amendment that will help to solve a problem that they currently see in our society.

Introduction: Imagine that you have been appointed to a committee and they need your help with creating a new amendment. It is your job to develop and propose a new amendment that you think would be beneficial to all citizens of the United States.

2. Plan:

Think about issues or concerns that you notice in society.

What is most important to you? Is it currently protected by an amendment?

What would you like to see changed or make better?

3. Use these questions to help you brainstorm and guide your thinking towards the new amendment that you will create.

4. Share your new idea with your family and friends or you may choose to write a pretend letter to Congress to explain and share your idea for a new amendment.

Closure:

Review Activity 1 and Activity 2. Follow up with the extension question:

1. Why do you think the Bill of Rights is important?

