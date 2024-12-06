Montgomery County

Step into an episode of Bluey at a new King of Prussia Mall pop-up experience

 Families can play Bluey’s favorite games, from Magic Asparagus to Keepy Uppy to Grannies

By Cherise Lynch

It's a Bluey takeover in Montgomery County!

CAMP, a family experience company, has brought Bluey's house to the King of Prussia Mall, where kids can laugh, play, and pretend with Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad.

The one-of-a-kind immersive experience features interactive programming, dance parties, crafts, and so much more.

CAMP counselors will be there to ensure that families have a blast playing Bluey's favorite games, such as Magic Asparagus or Keep Uppy.

All adventures end with a meet-and-greet with Bluey and Bingo. Organizers say they are very excited to meet everyone.

During select showtimes every other Wednesday, the show will be a sensory-friendly experience. The lights will be dimmed, the sounds will be lowered, and the games will be modified to accommodate the needs of every guest.

The entire experience is about 50 minutes long. Organizers ask that ticket holders arrive 15 minutes before their time slot on weekdays and 30 minutes before on weekends so you don't miss out on any fun surprises during the show.

Organizers said tickets are non-refundable but can be rescheduled up to two hours before show time for a standard fee. All guests two years old and older, including adults, need tickets.

Hours of operation:

  • Monday & Thursday: 10 a.m. -7 p.m. (last entry 6 p.m.)
  • Tuesday: Noon - 8 p.m. (last entry 7 p.m.)
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.(last entry 6 p.m.)
    • Standard shows from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Sensory Friendly shows from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. every other Wednesday
  • Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. -8 p.m. (last entry 7 p.m.)
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (last entry 5 p.m.)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit camp.com/locations/philadelphia.

