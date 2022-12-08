Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to Rock The Linc in 2023. Here's How to Get Tickets

Two rock-and-roll legends will share the stage at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia next year.

The "Piano Man" Billy Joel and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks will play The Linc on Friday, June 16, 2023, Live Nation and the Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday.

"The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in Philadelphia," Live Nation said in a news release.

The Eagles even planned to show off some personalized Eagles jerseys and gear for the artists.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

As is the case with many big concerts these days, some will get a "Big Shot" at tickets before others.

Citi cardmembers get first dibs on presale tickets from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, through the Citi Entertainment program, Live Nation said.

The general public ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at LiveNation.com.